GUNS N' ROSES Touch Down In Dubai For Tonight's Show

TheNational.ae has made it official on Thursday, March 2nd: Guns N' Roses are in Dubai.

"Look who’s down in the Paradise City! #GnR" read the post from Dubai World Central airport, which was posted a day before the band's Friday March 3rd show at the Autism Rocks Arena.

The impressively large plane is emblazoned with the band’s iconic logo on both the side and engines. It’s not clear if this is the same vehicle Axl Rose has been utilising for his globetrotting gigs, or if it is a new addition for the Not In This Lifetime... reunion outing, which welcomes guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan back into the fold after more than two decades.

Guns ‘N Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates are as follows:

March

3 - Autism Rocks Arena - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

May

27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland

30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

June

2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain

7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy

13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

16 - London Stadium - London, UK

20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland

22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany

24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, France

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX