GUNS N' ROSES Touch Down In Dubai For Tonight's Show
March 3, 2017, an hour ago
TheNational.ae has made it official on Thursday, March 2nd: Guns N' Roses are in Dubai.
"Look who’s down in the Paradise City! #GnR" read the post from Dubai World Central airport, which was posted a day before the band's Friday March 3rd show at the Autism Rocks Arena.
The impressively large plane is emblazoned with the band’s iconic logo on both the side and engines. It’s not clear if this is the same vehicle Axl Rose has been utilising for his globetrotting gigs, or if it is a new addition for the Not In This Lifetime... reunion outing, which welcomes guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan back into the fold after more than two decades.
Guns ‘N Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates are as follows:
March
3 - Autism Rocks Arena - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
May
27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland
30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain
June
2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain
7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland
10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy
13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany
16 - London Stadium - London, UK
20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland
22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany
24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium
27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark
29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
July
1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland
4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
7 - Stade De France - Paris, France
10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia
12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands
15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel
27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
August
2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL
11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC
13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY
19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC
21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON
24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB
27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK
30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
September
1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC
3 - The Gorge - George, WA
6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX
8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX