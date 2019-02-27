GWAR Bassist BEEFCAKE THE MIGHTY Calls It Quits

Intergalactic metal gods GWAR and Beefcake The Mighty, otherwise known as Jamison Land, have parted ways. Land has posted the following news on his Facebook page:

Land recorded two albums with GWAR since joining in 2011: Battle Maximus (2013) and The Blood Of The Gods (2017)

GWAR have yet to comment on the situation.

As reported in December 2018, to make sure the digital airwaves stay polluted with the Scumdogs of the Universe, the band recently teamed up with Giphy. So now you can send GIFs via Facebook, Twitter, Outlook, Slack, Tinder, and more to your so-called friends. GWAR even has some stickers available on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, so all those millennials can keep their fingers locked to their digital devices. Check out Giphy.com/GWAR to see all the GIFs and stickers.