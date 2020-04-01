HAKEN – Live At The Roundhouse 2019; Official Bootleg Video Streaming
InsideOut Music is streaming Haken’s live at The Roundhouse, London 2019 in its entirety to give fans a welcome diversion from the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the 45 minutes show from one of progressive music's most exciting bands below:
Haken's North American tour supporting Devin Townsend was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dates postponed can be found below.
Dates with Devin Townsend:
March
12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN
13 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI
14 - Metro - Chicago, IL
15 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH
16 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD
19 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
20 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS
21 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
24 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA
25 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA