HAKEN – Live At The Roundhouse 2019; Official Bootleg Video Streaming

InsideOut Music is streaming Haken’s live at The Roundhouse, London 2019 in its entirety to give fans a welcome diversion from the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the 45 minutes show from one of progressive music's most exciting bands below:

Haken's North American tour supporting Devin Townsend was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dates postponed can be found below.

Dates with Devin Townsend:

March

12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

13 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

14 - Metro - Chicago, IL

15 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

16 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

20 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

21 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

24 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA