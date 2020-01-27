HÄLLAS Sign With Napalm Records; European Tour To Launch In March

The mind-bending retro fantasy of Swedish adventure rock pioneers, Hällas, has just reached a whole new frontier. The band has taken the next step of their collective journey by signing a worldwide contract with Napalm Records (excl. Nordics).

Founded in the northern parts of Småland, Sweden in 2011, Hällas saw their initial breakthrough with their highly-acclaimed most recent album, Excerpts From A Future Past, and the hit single “Star Rider”. Now, the quintet invites everyone into their cosmic adventure accompanied by music forged on tales of sorcery and courage.

After supporting stoner rock phenomena Kadavar on their massive European Tour in 2019, Hällas is ready to conquer Europe with a headliner tour starting in March 2020. Hitting major cities, they’ll draw their listeners into an energetic, 70’s inspired mix of psychedelic art rock with progressive influences. This intoxicating, dynamic fusion is nothing less than their very own trademark which they call adventure rock!

Fans outside of the Nordic countries - don’t fret! After the album’s release in Scandinavia on January 31, Conundrum will be available internationally via Napalm Records. The release is currently planned for spring 2020.

Hällas on the signing: “We are excited to announce that Napalm Records will be responsible for the release of our new album Conundrum outside of Scandinavia. We look forward to working with a team with their kind of knowledge and we truly believe this might be a successful partnership. This is a special album which has meant hard work for us and we really can’t wait to share this adventure with you.”

Catch Hällas on their European tour. Dates below:

March

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

14 - Aarshot, Belgium - De Klinker

15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Hall Of Fame

16 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

17 - Lyon, France - Rock’n’Eat

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Zentral

19 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

20 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

21 - Munich, Germany - Strom

22 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Klub 007 Strahov

25 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult

26 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

27 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Hanover, Germany - Chez Heinz

Hällas lineup:

Tommy Alexanderson: vocals / bass

Marcus Peterson: guitar

Kasper Eriskon: drums / percussion

Nicklas Malmquist: organ / synthesizer

Alexander Moraitis: guitar

(Photo - K. Bengtsson)