HALLOW POINT Debut "Blistering" Music Video

St. Louis-based modern heavy metal group Hallow Point recently announced their upcoming US tour, kicking off tomorrow in their hometown at The Firebird. The tour will hit several southeastern and midwestern cities, coming to an end in Louisville, KY on March 24th at Brewskee's. Each show will feature different support artists. See below for all confirmed tour dates.

In celebration of the upcoming tour, Hallow Point reveal their intense new music video for the melodic metal anthem, "Blistering", cut from their latest Andrew Wade-produced EP, Beyond Our Name, out now. Watch the video below.

Guitarist Bill Brynda says, "Filming this music video was an absolute blast! We had the pleasure of working with director Josiah Moore for the first time, who is a true professional on every level. With this video, we wanted to communicate the positive message that life has its difficult and trying moments, but there are always ways to heal and move forward."





Tour dates are listed below.

March

9 - St. Louis, Missouri - The Firebird

10 - Memphis, Tennessee - Rockhouse Live Midtown

11 - Nashville, Tennessee - The East Room

12 - Chattanooga, Tennessee - Ziggy's

13 - Marietta, Georgia - Swayze's Venue

14 - Columbus, Georgia - Soho Bar & Girll

15 - Athens, Georgia - The Caledonia Lounge

16 - Charleston, South Carolina - The Sparrow

17 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Coughlin Compound

19 - Fayetteville, North Carolina - The Drunk Horse Pub

20 - Charlotte, North Carolina - The Rabbit Hole

21 - Greensboro, North Carolina - The Somewhere Else Tavern

22 - Lexington, Kentucky - Al's Bar

23 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Mad Frog

24 - Louisville, Kentucky - Brewskee's

Hallow Point is:

Tony Milson - Vocals

Aaron Chambers - Lead Guitar

Bill Brynda - Rhythm Guitar

Brandon Bollinger - Bass

Preston Seymour - Drums