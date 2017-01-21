HAMMERFALL Launch New Video Trailer For European Tour With LANCER, GLORYHAMMER

HammerFall will embark on another celebrated tour over Europe, beginning on January 12th, 2017 in Bremen, Germany. Support on the trek will come from Gloryhammer and Lancer. A new video trailer can be found below.

”We got exactly the support bands we wanted”, says guitarist Oscar Dronjak. ”There is no doubt in my mind that Lancer will be thoroughly enjoyed by all our fans, and Gloryhammer's mighty and epic music will be the perfect lead-in to the HammerFall show that will follow. The World Wide (r)Evolution was a resounding success on every level with half of the shows sold out, and we can’t wait to get back on stage again to have a gigantic heavy metal party every night with all our Templar friends!”

HammerFall and Delain have joined forces for a co-headline North American tour, set for spring of 2017. Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available now at this location.

HammerFall’s Built To Tour 2017 dates can be found here (with ticket links).

HammerFall’s Built To Last album lands at #26 on BraveWords’ BravePicks 2016. Find the feature at this location