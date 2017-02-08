HAMMERFALL Launch Official Live Video For “Dethrone And Defy”

HammerFall have released a live video for the song “Dethrone And Defy”, featured on their latest album, Built To Last. The new video was filmed at four different shows on the Built To Tour 2017 trek.

Two Built To Tour 2017 video logs can be seen below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

HammerFall and Delain have joined forces for a co-headline North American tour, set for spring of 2017. Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available now at this location.

HammerFall’s Built To Tour 2017 dates can be found here (with ticket links).

HammerFall’s Built To Last album lands at #26 on BraveWords’ BravePicks 2016. Find the feature at this location.