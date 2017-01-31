HAMMERFALL Release Built To Tour Video Blog Part 2

HammerFall have released the second part of their video blog, detailing the band’s Built To Tour 2017 trek. Watch the first two segments in the series below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

HammerFall and Delain have joined forces for a co-headline North American tour, set for spring of 2017. Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available now at this location.

HammerFall’s Built To Tour 2017 dates can be found here (with ticket links).

HammerFall’s Built To Last album lands at #26 on BraveWords’ BravePicks 2016. Find the feature at this location.