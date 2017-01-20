HAMMERFALL Release Time Killers Short Movie

“Being bored on tour can be rather fun,” says HammerFall. “Let us introduce our new short movie, Time Killers.”

Built To Last boasts a programmatic title and brilliantly displays the strengths of the band. Highly melodic anthems with aggressive lead guitars turn this oeuvre into one of the most consistent, exciting and passionate HammerFall ever recorded!

HammerFall are currently on tour across Europe. Support on the trek comes from Gloryhammer and Lancer. A video trailer can be found below.

”We got exactly the support bands we wanted”, says guitarist Oscar Dronjak. ”There is no doubt in my mind that Lancer will be thoroughly enjoyed by all our fans, and Gloryhammer's mighty and epic music will be the perfect lead-in to the HammerFall show that will follow. The World Wide (r)Evolution was a resounding success on every level with half of the shows sold out, and we can’t wait to get back on stage again to have a gigantic heavy metal party every night with all our Templar friends!”

HammerFall and Delain have joined forces for a co-headline North American tour, set for spring of 2017. Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available now at this location.

