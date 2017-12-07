Happy Metal Annihilation Vol. 7 - Holiday Sampler Available For Free Download

With the holidays just around the corner, it's that time of year that Asher Media Relations, a PR company promoting aggressive music in Canada, the US and Europe shares its next holiday sampler featuring artists they have had the honour of working with in 2017.

This year's 7th volume of Happy Metal Annihilation showcases over four hours of headbanging tunes from black to death to thrash to metalcore to hard rock and everything else under the metal umbrella. Let the holiday mosh pit begin!

Publicist Jon Asher of Asher Media Relations comments: "I've been putting together this compilation for the last six years to promote the bands I love working with. I believe they need to be heard and discovered by those who are not yet familiar with them. This holiday sampler is my gift to the headbanging community to enjoy and celebrate all that is heavy. \m/\m/"

Happy Metal Annihilation Vol. 7 features over 50 tracks and is available for free download here.

(Cover Artwork - Stephanie Bell of Slayer of Pixels)