HAREM SCAREM Debut "Aftershock" Music Video; Change The World Album Released

Harem Scarem's new studio album, Change The World, is out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a video for the track "Aftershock" below, and order the album on CD, Vinyl, T-shirt Bundle, or Digital, here.

When a discussion arises on who the current heavyweights of the melodic hard rock scene are, the list of names being bantered about cannot avoid a mention of Harem Scarem. And certainly for good reason. After a five year hiatus, in 2013 the band reunited to re-record from scratch their milestone release, Mood Swings. Since then, Harem Scarem have consistently released high quality studio albums, with Thirteen and United being shining examples of the band showcasing their amazing trademark sound. At the same time, these albums offered a stylistic progression which makes Harem Scarem a band to point to for the evolution of the genre.

The new record, Change The World, is a logical next step for Harem Scarem. While it isn't a million miles from where United left off, it still shows a band at the top of their game. A cohesive unit still able to deliver a power-rock-packed punch, swaggering riffs, and hooks to die for. Harry Hess and Pete Lesperance without a doubt show the world that their partnership still works.

"We really only have one goal when we start working on a record and that is to try and write the best songs we can,” says Pete Lesperance, "In the beginning, Harry and I work individually on parts and than bring them together to see if we have a good starting point for some songs. I think we've finally found our stride (I should hope so after 30 years of being a band) and we just try to keep ourselves happy musically, but deliver something that we feel the fans will like!"

With the addition of Mike Vassos on bass, Harem Scarem are returning and ready to dominate.

Tracklisting:

"Change The World"

"Aftershock"

"Searching For Meaning"

"The Death Of Me"

"Mother Of Invention"

"No Man’s Land"

"In The Unknown"

"Riot In My Head"

"No Me Without You"

"Fire & Gasoline"

"Swallowed By The Machine"

"Aftershock" video:

"Change The World" lyric video:

"The Death Of Me" video:

Lineup:

Harry Hess: Lead & Backing Vocals, Keyboards

Pete Lesperance: Guitars

Creighton Doane: Drums

Mike Vassos: Bass

Darren Smith: Backing Vocals

(Photo - Rich McPherson)