HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Announce First Round Of 15th Anniversary Acoustic Tour Dates For 2020
October 6, 2020, an hour ago
Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann has posted the following update on his solo band, Hartmann:
"Here are the first confirmed shows of our 15th Anniversary Acoustic Tour 2020, presented by Rock Antenne, Guitar Magazin and Eclipsed Rock Magazin:
November
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
8 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
14 - Grebenhain, Germany - Vogelsberger Hof Crainfeld
19 - Trübbach, Switzerland - Jonnys Lion-Cave
More shows will be announced soon. Get your tickets now!"
For information and updates go to the official Hartmann Facebook page here.