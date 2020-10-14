HATEBREED - Jamey Jasta's Ultimate Supergroup The Focus Of New Weight Of The False Self Album Trailer; Video

Hatebreed are set to release their eighth studio album, Weight Of The False Self, on November 27 via Nuclear Blast. The 12-track album is stacked with pit-starting anthems and is available for pre-order here.

In this new video trailer, Nuclear Blast asked Jamey Jasta, if he could form a "supergroup", who would it include and why.

Weight Of The False Self was produced by frequent Hatebreed collaborator Zeuss and it arrives on the heels of Hatebreed's sold-out 2019 anniversary shows and the unprecedented success of 2016's The Concrete Confessional. Not only did the latter rack up over 42 million Spotify streams, but the single, "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today" also clocked over 30 million Spotify streams.

Renowned for their ability to provide an intense, cathartic release for their fans, Hatebreed challenged themselves and their writing style in order to produce material that is exceptionally relatable in a contemporary world flooded with overstimulation, emotional dampening and lack of social patience.

"Weight Of The False Self is a perfect representation of Hatebreed in 2020, a fresh onslaught of soon-to-be classics with all the elements that led you here since day one," explains guitarist Frank Novinec. And drummer Matt Byrne shares, "There's no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record. I'm proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment."

The album artwork was created by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

"Instinctive (Slaughterlust)"

"Let Them All Rot"

"Set It Right (Start With Yourself)"

"Weight Of The False Self"

"Cling to Life"

"A Stroke of Red"

"Dig Your Way Out"

"This I Earned"

"Wings of The Vulture"

"The Herd Will Scatter"

"From Gold to Gray"

"Invoking Dominance"

"Weight Of The False Self" lyric video:

Hatebreed are:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Frank Novinec - Guitars

Wayne Lozinak - Guitars

Matt Byrne - Drums