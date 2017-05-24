HEADCRUSHER To Release “Death Comes With Silence” In July

Austin, TX based extreme metal quintet HeadCrusher will release new album Death Comes With Silence on July 28th. Check out new song "Trails of Devastation" below.

Death Comes With Silence offers fans and newcomers alike a new level of dense, unfettered brutality. The music will grab you and will not let go. After relocating to Austin from Colombia in 2008, HeadCrusher have carved their place in the growing Texas scene. Their fast execution and ferocious delivery has taken their music to international stages in support of some of the best metal acts in the world.

A limited edition (50) Death Comes With Silence preorder bundle is available now. In addition to the digital and CD versions of the forthcoming album, fans will also receive a bag of Death Comes With Silence Coffee Blend; the double-vinyl version of Let The Blood Run / Black Burning Skies EP; and a free track download of "Trails Of Devastation."

Tracklisting:

“Ignis Fatuus (Intro)”

“Seismal”

“A Plague Upon Us”

“Black Hearted Demons”

“Trails Of Devastation”

“Intermission”

“Fatal Error”

“Eternal Butchery”

“Death Comes With Silence”

“I Am Death (Outro)”

“Gritos Del Sur” (bonus track)

“Trails Of Devastation”: