HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Reveals Band Biopic Is In The Works

Variety is reporting that a biopic about Seattle-based classic rock band Heart is being produced for Amazon. Vocalist Ann Wilson broke the news to SiriusXM’s Volume West host Lyndsey Parker.

According to Wilson, Carrie Brownstein, guitarist of punk band Sleater-Kinney and star of IFC’s comedy series Portlandia, will write and direct the film. Lynda Obst, most known for her work on Flashdance, Adventures In Babysitting and Sleepless In Seattle, will produce the project.

The film will chronicle Heart lead vocalists and sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson’s childhood and rise to fame through the 1990s, delving into the band’s bittersweet period in the ’80s, when Heart was most commercially successful but felt it had given up artistic freedom.

Read the complete report here. Check out Wilson discussing the biopic below.