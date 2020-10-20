Heavy Metal Vs. Hard Rock: What Is The Difference?

So you love the sound of heavy guitars, the pounding of drums, vitriolic vocals driving mad rhythms? Do the guitar distortions bring out your raw desire to dance or did you suddenly get a passion to listen to a specific band?

Whatever brought out the passion for the music in you, it is good that it did. However, to truly appreciate the musicianship and get the most fix for your love of the tunes, you must know which subgenre you are really into.

It is hard to tell the difference between hard rock and heavy metal. It is not uncommon for fanatics to tell the difference just by listening to music.

This post is for you if you are looking to understand the difference between the two sub-genres of music to know which one you love more.

The Difference is in the Top Albums

Most people fall in love with hard rock and heavy metal after listening to hit singles and top albums. Here are some of the top albums in each category to help you along.

Top Heavy Metal Albums

* Master Of Puppets (Metallica)

* Peace Sells….But Who's Buying (Megadeth)

* Screaming For Vengeance (Judas Priest)

* We Sold Our Souls For Rock And Roll (Black Sabbath)

* Shout At The Devil (Mötley Crüe)

* Vulgar Display Of Power (Pantera)

Top Hard Rock Albums

* Rocks (Aerosmith)

* Highway To Hell (AC/DC)

* Tres Hombres (ZZ Top)

* Gold And Platinum (Lybyrd Skynyrd)

* Van Halen (Van Halen)

* Free-For-All (Ted Nugent)

* Machine Head (Deep Purple)

Inspiration and Musicology

Taxonomically, hard rock music has been around longer than heavy metal, though not by long. Led Zeppelin, formed in 1968, is recognized as the first rock band, while Black Sabbath and Steppenwolf are among the pioneers of heavy metal.

Since the blues genre mostly influenced hard rock, its main components include virtuosic guitar riffs. You can also recognize it with loose drum lines and swaggering bass.

Heavy metal is much simpler but much louder than hard rock. This genre of music was greatly influenced by classical music. However, it is not the reason that it is often very muscular and even vulgar and violent.

Heavy Metal is Faster; Hard Rock is Sexier

When it comes to musical tempo, heavy metal is faster than rock. Hard rock leans more to being sexy and slow, much like the rock n roll of the 60s. The tempo is one of the most straightforward ways to tell them apart.

Many people confuse hard rock for heavy metal because of the heavy sound that defines it. However, underneath the thumping, there are slow riffs that are a dead giveaway.

Heavy metal music is not rational and is created to be brutal. If a song talks of love and sex, chances are it is a hard rock. If it talks of death and blood, it is most likely a heavy metal track.

Some of the top hard rock compositions such as Casino Boogie by The Rolling Stones and Ace of Spades by Motörhead are inspired by gambling and casinos. Check out the offerings on this NJ online casino list to understand the intricate relationship between hard rock and gambling.

Fanaticism and Commercialization

Heavy metal music has less-acceptable musical attributes. As a result, most heavy metal bands do not become commercially successful. A few, such as Metallica, are an exception. Heavy metal bands thrive by the sheer cult following of their fans.

On the other hand, hard rock bands have been some of the most successful in history. AC/DC, Aerosmith, and Van Halen are some of the best-selling bands in the history of music.

You can tell whether a band is hard rock or heavy metal based on where they perform for their fans and where their music is played. If you come across a band's music played in public, radio, or casinos, it is a hard rock band. Heavy metal music is rarely played casually on the radio or in public.

Final Thoughts

Earlier bands of both hard rock and heavy metal are often lumped together into either sub-genre, causing a lot of confusion to beginners. Most Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath music contain features that could fit either sub-genres. These three core differences should help you tell them apart and to appreciate your favorite genre more.