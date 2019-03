Heavy Montréal Announces En Route Vers Heavy 2019 - Battle Of The Bands Contest

Heavy Montreal is looking for the heaviest unsigned bands from across the country who are ready and willing to hit the road to Heavy Montréal! Enter your band now (here) for a chance to earn the grand prize: A paid performance on the festival lineup on Saturday, July 27th, as the first band to kick off Heavy Montréal 2019!

How do you get your band in the running? Easy. Create a profile and submit your band's best YouTube video or Soundcloud track to the competition. Fans votes will help you stand out so be sure to tell your fans, friends - even your grandma - to vote for you!! But in the end, the Heavy Montreal team will be picking our favorite band to win the grand prize.

All bands that submit an entry will be in the running to play one of 6 En Route Vers Heavy shows:

- Thursday, April 25th at Le Ministère, Montréal

- Thursday, May 2nd at 27 Club, Ottawa

- Thursday, May 9th at Turbohaus, Montréal

- Thursday, May 9th at l’Anti, Québec

- Thursday, May 23rd at Katacombes, Montréal

- Thursday, May 23rd at Sneaky Dee’s, Toronto





Each event will have a panel of judges selected by the Heavy Montréal team, who will give feedback on each performance and select a winning band, who will then go on to play the Finale!

Friday, June 7th – En Route Vers Heavy Montréal Finale at L’Astral

All bands entering the contest must be available to perform at least one of the 6 En Route Vers Heavy shows. Performances at these events will not be remunerated, and travel is at your own expense.

The judges at the Finale event will select the grand prize winner, who will be the first band to perform at Heavy Montréal 2019 with a paid spot on the festival lineup on Saturday, July 27th!

Grand Prize

The winning band will receive:

- A 30-minute performance at Heavy Montreal on Saturday, July 27th

- A flat $500 performance fee

- Artist passes including all you can eat and drink in our Artist World

- Social media and newsletter promotional support from Heavy Montréal





Heavy Montréal, presented by Black Label, recently unveiled the daily lineup for the festival taking place July 27th - 28th on Île St-Hélène at Parc Jean-Drapeau. A world-class festival site located just minutes from downtown Montreal - newly renovated on the original festival site that fans know and love - only better!

Heavy Montréal is THE most intense metal festival in Canada, period. More than 40 excellent bands over one weekend, in order to give fans a solid dose of rock! Here’s the daily lineup for the two heaviest days of the summer:

Single Day and Weekend Passes are now on sale, heavymontreal.com.

Single Day Passes:

- General Admission: $95 (taxes and service fees included)

- Gold: $185 (taxes and service fees included)

Weekend Passes:

- General Admission: $175 (taxes and service fees included)

- Gold: $320 (taxes and service fees included)

Weekend Warrior Passes (’77 Montreal + Heavy Montréal)

- General Admission: $225 (taxes and service fees included)

- Gold: $399 (taxes and service fees included)

Gold Passes: Gold Passes give access to a reserved premium area located near the main stage, with private bathrooms and exclusive food and drink stands. See set-up below.

Weekend Warrior Passes: This is the perfect option for fans who want to add a punk rock day to their heavy weekend! Heavy Montréal and ’77 Montreal are teaming up to offer you a Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo Pass. Festivalgoers will be able to attend the 3rd edition of ’77 Montreal, presented by Coors Light, which is taking place on Friday, July 26th at the same location as Heavy Montréal the next two days. The lineup and all the details regarding ’77 Montreal are available at 77montreal.com.

Here's what you can expect:

- 2 full days of performances by over 40 of the world’s most renowned metal and hard rock bands alongside emerging local and national talent

- A world-class festival site located just minutes from downtown Montreal

- A massive mainstage and 2 other big stage environments with state-of-the-art sound and lights

- All located on an island full of greenery, water elements, art installations and various sponsor activities to discover!

- Heavy Mania, an insanely entertaining wrestling show you have to see to believe!

- The Yul Eat Gardens, featuring a premium food & drink menu to give fans a taste of Montreal famous culinary scene

- A Heavy Terrace for Gold Pass holders, offering a prime view of the 2 primary stages

- Heavy Accommodations providing the best hotel rates right in the heart of the city – reunite with the metal family!

- Free admission for children 10 and under, and a family friendly Kids Zone on site

Accommodations: Fans from outside the city can take advantage of several affordable Heavy accommodation options in downtown Montréal, only 15 minutes by public transit from the festival site. Discover our options for 3 nights, in single, double or quadruple occupancy, available for booking now here. Heavy accommodations are the place to be to stay with the great metal family and enjoy Montréal’s nightlife! Did somebody say poutine?

Travel To Heavy Montréal:

Fans from the US and abroad can take advantage of some great benefits:

- Visit the most metal city in North America!

- Enjoy Montreal’s world-famous bars and nightlife, and culinary scene that will keep them coming back every year!

- 2-Day Festival Passes starting at $135 USD

- Benefit from the exchange rate and save 30 cents on every US dollars