HELD HOSTAGE Issue CARL CANEDY-Produced Song To Benefit War Veterans

Held Hostage was one of the premier rock bands of the 80's and 90's in the North Eastern United States, and a staple in Central New York's music scene. While on the road, they earned their reputation as a hard-working band with a genuine compassion for those in need - raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in charity events across the state. Their compassion may be rooted in the many adversities and tragedies the band has endured for the past thirty years.

Now, Held Hostage (which includes members Tom Collier: lead vocals/lead guitar, Scott Gregg: rhythm guitar, Ray Dorgan: bass/backing vocals, and Chuck Robbins: drums/backing vocals) are back helping veterans, as they get ready to release a new song “Show Me The Way Back Home”. Including a bonus song, “Take Me Away”, 50% of the net proceeds of the single currently will be donated to the organizations Vietnam Veterans of America and Victory for Vets (and the band plans on adding other veterans’ groups to help raise monies for, also).

Purchase the song at this location.

The Vietnam Veterans of America will be using this song as a fund raiser and are very excited, as are the Victory for Vets. Held Hostage recently (on February 25, 2017, to be exact) played a free concert and raised monies for Victory for Vets. May 20th saw the release for “Show Me the Way Back Home” - to coincide with Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Regarding the song itself, it begins with the Pledge Of Allegiance done by nieces (three sisters) of a Korean War veteran that passed away, while the ending was done by all veterans of different wars, including Vietnam, Korea, Desert Storm, etc., and was produced by Carl Canedy (The Rods, Anthrax, Overkill). Special guests include Wade Preston, Mike Lepond, Bret Alexander.

Famous graphic artist Jay Haiden - who provided the single’s cover art - explains, "When I first heard the song, I was deeply moved and truly honored that Tom Collier and Carl Canedy commissioned me to create the artwork for it. I knew its design had to honor those veterans who had served, those who are currently serving, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. My hope is that after seeing the art - and hearing the music - that the listener will have a better understanding of what our Veterans experienced." And Canedy himself adds, "When I first heard the demo of this song I knew that I had to produce it."

Since its inception in 1984, Held Hostage had six members pass away (Collier and Dorgan are the sole remaining original members). The losses had profound effects on the remaining members that brought forth soul searching as well as fortitude. Forging ahead, Held Hostage has made the decision to no longer mourn but to move ahead for a great cause. And now, the rock world can get behind a great new track that benefits war veterans.