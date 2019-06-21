HELHORSE Return With Hydra Album; "Overboard" Music Video Streaming

When gnarly punk, pure metal and the swagger of hard rock meet, it can only mean one thing: the unholy rebirth of Helhorse. The Danes love to rock out with riffs heavier than Godzilla's balls. Be part of one of the loudest, dirtiest and also most melodic riff fests of the year.

Helhorse have just released a first single and announced the first details of their brand new record, Hydra, due out August 23 on Rodeostar Records, distributed by Napalm Records. Pre-order on LP, CD and digital formats via Napalm Records, all outlets.

A video for the first single, “Overboard”, can be found below.

Helhorse on the single: “'Overboard' was an easy choice as first single. It has a great opening riff that will hit the listener straight in the neck and the chorus is greater than ever. For sure live this one will become a Helhorse classic and we are super excited about unleashing it onto the world.”

Helhorse are no strangers on the international scene sharing stages with acts such as AC/DC, Rammstein, and Slayer, while touring Europe with Karma To Burn and Phil Campbell to name a few.

The new album Hydra is set to elevate this excellent four-piece even further into the minds and hearts of heavy metal fans all over the world. Hydra has everything you need as a fan of heavy music. Riffs are ripping, the choruses are bigger than Trump’s ego, and the energy is authentic as it is infectious. The lyrical theme of the album is focused on seizing the day, and not to letting triviality drag you down.

Or in Mikkel Wads words: “The perpetual rage feeds desire - that sums up pretty well how I felt writing the lyrics for this album. I have channeled my restlessness, my anger and my disdain for triviality and overall bullshit."

Hydra was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (Gojira, Messhugah). Staying clear of the modern music worlds compressed and very undynamic master, Hydra aims at giving you that crisp you’ve been missing, and showcasing that quality of spending time on refining the smaller details, to give you a spacious Sound.

Tracklisting:

"Overboard"

"Avalanche"

"Outcome: Ruin"

"Cycle of Vain Attempts"

"Northern Lights"

"Hydra"

"Crystal Blades"

"Scarlet Meadow, Scarlet Brook"

"Under a Bad Moon"

"War Drums"

"Overboard" video:

(Photo - Mikkel Laumann)