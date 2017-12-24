HELLOWEEN Vocalist ANDI DERIS Talks Pumpkins United Tour Featuring MICHAEL KISKE And KAI HANSEN - "I Could See Us Going On For Another One-And-A-Half, Two Years Touring"
Helloween vocalist Andi Deris recently spoke with MariskalRock TV about the band's Pumpkins United tour featuring original singer Michael Kiske and founding guitarist Kai Hansen.
After a successful Latin America tour, Helloween has just started their European Tour in Switzerland and Germany. The band has uploaded a new behind the scenes video, complete with English subtitles, dubbed "The Hype Is Real And Party Is On!"
Helloween have announced North American dates for their Pumpkins United World Tour.
Says the band: “Indeed, the North American Helloween fans had to be very patient. Reading about Pumpkins United’s touring schedule and sold out shows in Latin America, Europe & Asia, but yet any shows in the upper half of the American continent... but your constant demands were heard! We proudly announce the Pumpkins United shows in the USA & Canada!”
North American dates:
September
7 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
10 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
12 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
15 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
Current dates are listed below:
March
18 - Zepp - Sapporo, Japan
21 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan
23 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
24 - Zepp - Tokyo, Japan
25 - Zepp - Nagoya, Japan
Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below: