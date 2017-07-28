HELLYEAH - Tour Ledger 2017 Part 1: The Fans (Video)

July 28, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal hellyeah

US metallers Hellyeah have released the first in a series of videos, entitled Tour Ledger 2017. In Part 1, the band discuss their deep connection to the fans.

“‘Love Falls’ is an extremely important song for us and your reactions have made it an even better experience for us to play it live,” Hellyeah recently stated. The band posted this video:

Hellyeah perform tonight (July 28th) at Phase 2 Club in Lynchburg, VA. Find the band’s complete tour schedule here.

