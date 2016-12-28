HEXENKLAD - "Our Influences Range From DISSECTION To MOONSORROW, From PRIMORDIAL To HYPOCRISY To INSOMNIUM""

Former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldamares recently announced the formation of his new band, Hexeklad. He has checked in with the following update:

"Our main accomplishment this year is that we have completed the recording of our debut album, Spirit Of The Stone. A dark folk/black metal album that is the amalgamation of all the best of all the bands we’ve worked with before along with our current main influences which range from Dissection to Moonsorrow, from Primordial to Hypocrisy to Insomnium. Thrashy at times, folky at times, black metal throughout, the songs are dark yet empowering, melodic yet deep and full of meaning. This album is our crowning achievement this year.

Aside from including all previously mentioned main members, this album also includes drums by former member Sterling Dale, bass by Alex Snape (Unbowed), keyboards by Carver (Eclipse Eternal) and on several tracks, cello by Raphael Weinroth-Browne (The Visit, Musk Ox).

This album has been many years in the making so we are extremely proud of having completed it. We hope to have a sample for you to listen to next week when we will also give you an update on what our future plans are. Till then, keep the fires lit and the Mead flowing."

Hexenklad is:

Timothy Johnston (Voldamares) - vocals

Michael Grund - guitars

John Chalmers (The Ancient One) - guitars

Go to this location for information and updates on Hexenklad.

Photo by Victoria J. Polsoni