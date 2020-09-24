HIDEOUS DIVINITY Premier "Actaeon" Music Video

September 24, 2020, 26 minutes ago

news black death hideous divinity

HIDEOUS DIVINITY Premier "Actaeon" Music Video

Italian modern death metal force, Hideous Divinity, get back to business whilst releasing a brand new video for their song, “Actaeon”, taken from the 2019 released album, Simulacrum.

The band states: “Time for some pretty special video content: a timelapse video of Simone "Strx" Strige creating a new, astounding design based on the concept of the song 'Actaeon' from our latest album Simulacrum. Join us in the nightmare where the hunter becomes the hunted."

Order/stream Simulacrum here.

(Photo - Dema Novakova)



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews