HIDEOUS DIVINITY Premier "Actaeon" Music Video

Italian modern death metal force, Hideous Divinity, get back to business whilst releasing a brand new video for their song, “Actaeon”, taken from the 2019 released album, Simulacrum.

The band states: “Time for some pretty special video content: a timelapse video of Simone "Strx" Strige creating a new, astounding design based on the concept of the song 'Actaeon' from our latest album Simulacrum. Join us in the nightmare where the hunter becomes the hunted."

(Photo - Dema Novakova)