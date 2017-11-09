HOOKERS & BLOW To Unveil Signature Vodka In 2018

Hookers & Blow, the band led by Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi have announced an exclusive partnership with Rock'd Vodka for the band's very own signature Hookers & Blow brand vodka.

Fans can expect a January release for the spirit to coincide with the band's upcoming winter tour, which kicks off on December 27th in Hermosa Beach, CA.

"When we were approached by Rock'd about doing a Hookers & Blow liquor, it just made perfect sense," says guiatrist Alex Grossi. "It obviously fits well with what we do, and the quality is truly top notch. There is no question that it will definitely stand out in any bar or liquor store."

Rock'd Vodka is produced by HDC (Heritage Distilling Company), who has for the past four years been North America’s most awarded craft distillery.

As previously reported, the band recently welcomed bassist / vocalist Todd Kerns of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators and The Age Of Electric to the fold for the upcoming December dates, as well as Enuff Z' Nuff bassist and founding member Chip Z' Nuff to round out the 2018 lineup with drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig). Comedian Don Jamieson of VH1's That Metal Show will also be on hand with his one and only brand of rock n' roll comedy.

Tour dates:

December

27 - St Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

28 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Blk Live - Scottsdale, AZ

30 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

31 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

January

10 - TBA - Nephi, UT (with Don Jamieson)

11 - TBA - Salt Lake City, UT (with Don Jamieson)

12 - Diamondz - Jerome, ID (with Don Jamieson)

13 - TBA - Idaho Falls, ID (with Don Jamieson)

14 - TBA - Jackson, WY (with Don Jamieson)

15 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO (with Don Jamieson)

16 - The Scene - Kansas City, MO (with Don Jamieson)

17 - The Oaks Theater - Pittsburgh, PA (with Don Jamieson)

18 - River Rock - Derby, CT (with Don Jamieson)

19 - Cannery Music Hall - Southbridge, MA (with Don Jamieson)

20 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA (with Don Jamieson)

21 - Blacktorne 51 - Elmhurst, NY

22 - Bar XIII - Wilmington, DE (with Don Jamieson)

23 - TBA - Columbus, OH (with Don Jamieson)

24 - Musica Theater - Akron, OH (with Don Jamieson)

25 - Route 20 Music Hall - Racine, WI (with Don Jamieson)

26 - The Back Bar - Janesville , WI (with Don Jamieson)

27 - Sundance Saloon - Mundelien, IL (with Don Jamieson)

28 - The Looney Bin - Bradley, IL (with Don Jamieson)

More information here.