HOTH To Release Astral Necromancy Album This Month; "Vengeance" Track Streaming

US black metallers Hoth will release their new album Astral Necromancy on June 15th. The follow-up to the 2014 release Oathbreaker can be ordered here. Listen to the album track "Vengeance" below.

Fans of the likes of Dissection, Immortal and Thulcandra should take serious note. The culmination of three years of hard work has finally arrived.

Says the band: "We wanted every piece of the album to match our vision of vile sorcery so powerful and terrifying it could reshape the cosmos."

Tracklisting:

"Vengeance"

"The Living Dreams Of A Dead God"

"The Horrid Truth"

"Passage Into Entropy"

"Citadel Of The Necromancer"

"Ad Inane Precatio"

"The Gathering Of The Accursed Artifacts"

"Ascension"

"Journey Into The Eternal Winter"

"The Void Between The Stars"

"Solitude"

"Vengeance":