How CBD Can Work For Skin

Nowadays there are thousands of products that are said to help with skin problems such as acne. However, they work differently or not at all for each person. CBD can be a breakthrough in the treatment of skin problems here due to its many advantages in cosmetic products. CBD is one of the many components of the hemp plant and is the abbreviation of cannabidiol. CBD is a cannabinoid and can stimulate the human cannabinoid system, the endocannabinoid system.

Numerous researches and results from the use of CBD show that CBD products like edibles, ointment, and oils are beneficial. They have a positive effect on skin complications and can help people with irritation and dry, oily skin. Thus, CBD can be a decisive change in the treatment of skin complications and a better alternative to creams with cortisone and antibiotics, which show many side effects with long-term use.

Ingredients of Hemp Cosmetics and CBD

CBD, the second most common cannabinoid in hemp, is only naturally present in 1 percent. The CBD used in the ointments comes from purely organically grown hemp from suppliers from various countries and from industrial hemp.

Cannabidiol is mainly found in the heads of the trichomes. These are hair-like structures of the flowers of the hemp plants. The plants are grown in a special way to increase these values. CBD is not a psychoactive substance, so it does not cause a physical or mental high. Nowadays, CBD can reveal a healing effect with many products and help many people.

Thanks to neutral pH value, the creams can be used for all skin types, which is another positive effect. In addition to CBD as an ingredient in the creams, these also have natural oil ranges, such as tea tree oil and lavender oil, which also have advantages as calming additives. In addition, vitamins such as vitamin B5 and vitamin E are added to the creams to protect the skin in other ways.

How does CBD Cream work on The Skin?

It is possible for CBD to bring about benefits for the body in a natural way since it can intervene in the endocannabinoid system in the body. So, for now you have to have a general understanding of this system.

The endocannabinoid system, also called the endogenous cannabinoid system, is responsible for the self-regulation of pain, memories, and other processes in the body. Molecules such as anandamide and 2-AG are involved in processes in the system and bind to CB-1 and CB-2. Due to the existing receptors of this system on the skin, CBD can access self-regulation and keep processes in sync.

Prevention of Excessive Sebum Activity

CBD can have great benefits in the treatment of acne and other skin diseases because it can affect lipid production (sebum production) and thus counteract the primary cause of acne, excessive lipid production. CBD has a growth-inhibiting effect on sebocytes and lipid production, so the sebum gland activity can be reduced and optimized.

Based on the findings of these studies, CBD can help many people with skin problems. In addition, acne is also caused by the development of bacteria, and CBD can also help because it is suitable as antibacterial protection. Because of these properties, CBD is often referred to as the "trinity of cellular anti-acne actions".

Anti-inflammatory Effect

CBD minimizes the production of cytokines and chemokines that are responsible for inflammation. Most skin problems, irritation, and other complications are made worse by, or develop from, inflammation. When using CBD, it can have a calming and anti-inflammatory effect on the skin and therefore play an important role in treatment.

Because of these results, CBD is used as the basis in many skin creams. However, not all possible effects of CBD have yet been found. The research is ongoing and the potential for the treatment of other complications such as eczema or psoriasis has not yet been exhausted.

Effect on Cell Proliferation

The effects already mentioned are the most important so far, but CBD can also be used in anti-aging creams. Here CBD helps with the multiplication and differentiation of cells.

How to Use the CBD Cream?

Unlike Sour Diesel strain (a cannabis strain) which is used for smoking, the application of CBD cream is different completely. Many people recommend applying the cream to the problematic areas on the skin about two hours before bed. Thus, the cream can act all night and achieve optimal effects. With a thickness of 0.1 to 0.5 millimeters, it will take some time for the cream to take effect.

CBD is proving to be a breakthrough in the treatment of skin irritation and complications. The investigations and research have not yet been completed, which means that possible positive properties still need to be researched. CBD skin creams can also be bought online in authorized specialist shops.