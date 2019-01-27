How Using Headphones Help You Set-Up An Ideal Guitar Practice Space

Of all the ways to enrich your life, learning a musical instrument is one of the best. The guitar has been captivating audiences for centuries, and the last few decades have seen a rapid revolution towards the electric style. From rock to punk and everything in between, this versatility of the electric guitar gives freedom and creativity to millions of people, and one of the better ways to experience this musical magic is through the use of headphones is an ideal way to listen as you play. Here, we take you through the reasons why using headphones can help you to set up an ideal guitar practice space.

Improve your skills

We all have to start somewhere, and in our early days, our guitar skills will need to be finely honed. It takes hours upon hours of practice in order to really master the guitar, and having our bad notes audible for everyone to hear can be slightly off-putting. By using headphones, particularly in our early days of running scales and practicing chords, we can minimize the embarrassing sounds of our misplayed notes, so that you can blow everyone away when you feel confident enough to share your songs.

Play whenever you want

It’s no secret that the guitar can be a very loud musical instrument. These sounds levels aren’t always appropriate throughout the day, so using headphones during your practice sessions is a good habit to get into. Late nights combined with apartment style living means that you may be limited to the hours that you can shred, but using headphones will extend these hours and let you jam far into the night without the risk of breaking your local noise ordinances. Keeping regular practice hours means that your skills will dramatically improve over a shorter length of time, and your headphones are the key factor in this process.

Improve acoustics

There are a lot of aspects in creating the perfect space to practice your guitar riffs. The acoustics of the room will vastly change the sound of your music if it’s not optimized in the right way. Soundproofing and dampening is essential in reducing reverberations that can echo over your music. Alternatively, if you practice with headphones, you’ll not only be able to clearly hear every single note that you hit, but you’ll also keep your neighbors on your good side. Your guitar skills will increase in no time thanks to the effort you’ve put into the acoustics of your space.

Assist in recording

It can be hard to really assess your guitar skills as you are still playing, and one way to get a great understanding of your skill gaps is to record yourself. You don’t need any fancy equipment to do this as your amplifier and computer will do, but having a set of headphones can increase your versatility during this process. The sound you hear through the headphones will be exactly what is recorded, and you can easily record to a backing track if you want to. By doing this, you’ll be able to go back and assess your skills while you’re not distracted by trying to play.

Playing guitar is one of the most fun and rewarding musical endeavors, easily accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. Your practice sessions may be awkward and challenging, but rather than be put off by it, using headphones can help you to identify your areas that need work so that you can get better at your craft. By using our guide, you can determine if headphones will help you in your practice space.