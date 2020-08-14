HUW LLOYD-LANGTON - Massive 7CD Box Set Celebrates The Life & Talents Of Original HAWKWIND Guitarist

Fans of the widely revered and hugely influential guitar player, Huw Lloyd-Langton, have one helluva reason to celebrate. Purple Pyramid Records, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., announce the first ever CD box set of Lloyd-Langton’s stunning work, which will be available everywhere starting August 28.

Primarily known as the original guitarist for British space rock legends Hawkwind, Lloyd-Langton appeared on some of that band’s seminal releases including their 1970 self-titled debut as well as 1980’s Levitation and 1981’s Sonic Attack. After splitting from the group in the mid ‘80s, Lloyd-Langton built a significant solo career as The Lloyd-Langton Group as well as numerous side projects including one that featured fellow Hawkwind alumni Simon King.

This deluxe box set covers this fruitful period with seven individually packaged discs containing more than eight complete studio albums plus bonus tracks, acoustic recordings and more, all packaged in a clamshell box with a 20-page full-color booklet filled with informative liner notes and photos!

Order the box set here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

Solo Acoustic Recordings (1971)

"Got a Love (Blues)"

"I Can See It All Again"

"Things Just Ain't the Same"

"Sleep"

"The Morning Dove's Song"

"Damn Shame" (Solo Acoustic Version)

"Seasons "

"Love You Wear a Pretty Face"

"Painted Evergreen" (a/k/a Night Air)

"Little Girl" (Solo Acoustic Version)

"Battle of Battles"

Magill with Pete Scott, John Clark & Rob Rawlinson (1973)

"Rag Man"

"Feed Your Friends With a Long Handled Spoon"

"I Can't Be Satisfied"

"Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"

Jawa with Simon King & Nic Potter (1979)

"Rocky Paths"

"Jealousy"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Damn Shame"

"Dark Dark Night"

Disc 2

The Lloyd Langton Group ‎– Night Air (1985)

"Night Air"

"Before Is Over"

"Got Your Number"

"Painted Evergreen"

"Für Kirsty"

"Diseased Society"

"Alien Jiggers"

"Lonely Man"

"Candle Burning"

"Lunar-Tic"

Bonus Tracks:

"Wind Of Change" (7" single A-side 1983)

"Outside The Law" (7" single B-side 1983)

"Working Time" (7" single A-side 1983)

"I See You" (7" single B-side 1983)

Lloyd Langton Group ‎– Like An Arrow... (Through The Heart) (1986)

"Strange Times"

"I Could Cry"

"Like An Arrow..."

"So Long Waiting"

"On The Move"

Disc 3

Lloyd Langton Group ‎– Like An Arrow... (Through The Heart) (1986)

"No Man's Land"

"Voices That Fade"

"Wars Are The Hobby There"

"Take A Back Step"

"In Their Eyes"

"Can You Feel"

Lloyd Langton Group ‎– Time Space And LLG (1988)

"It's A Work Of Art"

"Walk A While In The Sun"

"Spoonful Of Justice"

"Mirror Image"

"Could Be A Poor Man"

"Market Of Death"

"Can We Be Free"

"Night Crusader"

"I Can See The Day-Break"

"City Of The Future"

Disc 4

Lloyd Langton Group ‎– Elegy (1991)

"Shine A Light"

"The Night Is Young"

"Nature Calls"

"Damn Shame"

"Little Girl"

"Bird Of Fantasy"

"Farewell"

"Angel Of Ice And Steel"

"Crazy Days"

"Elegy"

Lloyd Langton Group ‎– River Run (1994)

"Dancing"

"All Jigged Up"

"Suffer In Silence"

"In The Distance"

"The Wall Came Tumbling Down"

"Louise"

Disc 5

Lloyd Langton Group ‎– River Run (1994)

"River Run"

"Waiting"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

Huw Lloyd-Langton ‎– On The Move (1997)

"Got Your Number"

"I Could Cry"

"Wrong Streets"

"On The Move"

"Move Over Lady"

"Finally Finding"

"Farewell"

"Just The Same"

"No Participation"

"Outside The Law"

"Lonely Man"

"Off The Cuff"

Bonus Track:

"Big Boss Man"

Disc 6

Huw Lloyd-Langton ‎– On The Move (1997)

"Shame, Shame, Shame"

"Rollin' And Tumble "

Lloyd Langton Group ‎– Chain Reaction (1999)

"Jealousy"

"Sleepless "

"Tell Me"

"Dedications"

"Love They Said"

"Chain Reaction"

"Jerry's Caribbean Adventure & Cardboard City"

"Talk To You (Part 1)"

"Talk To You (Part 2)"

"Free "

"5 To 4"

"Three Spirits "

"Shirley's Blues "

"Who Went Before"

Disc 7

Huw Lloyd-Langton's LLG ‎– Hard Graft (2011)

"Huw's Intro To Hard Graft (Part 1)"

"Hello Friend"

"A Dream"

"PDT - Photo Dynamic Therapy"

"Hey Mama"

"My Eyes See Only The Sea"

"So Long Too Long"

"Strange Flower"

"Hard Graft (Part 2)"

Bonus Tracks - Huw's Blues

"So Long Baby"

"Slow Train A Coming"

"Cowboy Blues"