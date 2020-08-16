HYDROGYN Bassist JACOB FREED Talks New Album - "Nasty Metal To Really Laid Back Stuff"

“This is going to be fun.”

That’s how new Hydrogyn bassist Jacob Freed describes working with the band, its upcoming album and eventual worldwide tour.

“I’m itching to go back out and play again,” Freed says. “And this band feels kind of like a new family. Nothing but good vibes from everyone. Ir’s a great album, and I know we’ll play some awesome shows when we’re able to get out on the road.”

Actually, one member of the band also is family. Jacob is married to lead singer Holly Hines-Freed. The rest of the lineup is founder Jeff Westlake on guitar, Ryan Stepp on guitar and Scot Clayton II on drums.

“You definitely can hear the influences from each one of us in every song, which I think is awesome,” Freed says of the new album titled The Boiling Point. “There’s a variety of stuff from nasty metal to really laid back stuff. These songs have come together really, really great. The songs are so well written and just so good. It sounds so natural.”

Freed first met his wife in 2012. She was already in a band, and it needed a bass player. He stepped in. Soon, Jacob and Holly formed their own band called Angel’s Revenge. Holly had worked with Westlake before and suggested he produce the band’s album. The three remained in contact over the years, and Westlake knew exactly who to call when he needed a new lead singer and a new bassist for Hydrogyn.

“I think I know who you need,” Freed says he told Westlake. “That ended up with him asking Holly and I to be in Hydrogyn. Soon, we had the lineup we have now. And I think it’s fantastic. I can’t wait for everyone to hear this stuff.”

Westlake has nothing but praise for Freed. “Jacob is young, and he’s insanely talented in many different areas,” Westlake says. “And, honestly, he’s the right fit for the band.”

For Freed, he’s excited for other reasons as well.

“Holly and I have never been outside of the United States before,” he says. “So, we’re looking forward to going to Europe when we can to bring this music to old and new fans. And, working with Holly through all of this is just fun. I love it because when Holly is on stage, she’s happy. And that make me happy. It’s more time together for us. It works for us.”

Hydrogyn recently released a new single / lyric video, "Hostage". Check it out below.