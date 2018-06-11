HYVMINE Release "Cliffhanger" Music Video; On Tour With ANGEL VIVALDI

Progressive hard rock/metal band Hyvmine have released a video for “Cliffhanger”, the second clip from the band’s debut offering, Earthquake.

Al Joseph (lead vocals, lead guitars) states: "This song is about standing up for who the fuck you are and standing up against opposition. The phrase, 'I’ll just keep you hanging,' eludes to how I personally deal with those who seek to sabotage others. I deal with things head on and that’s just how this video was shot. Much like our first video, I worked with the director to capture those up close and tight shots of the band to bring out that gritty attitude we all bring to the table when playing this song live. We shot in an actual canyon, instead of a studio this time. It turned out exactly how I wanted it. Gritty and dirty, just how we like it. Enjoy!"

Watch below:

The band's first-ever nationwide tour will be this summer, starting June 22nd as direct support to the iconic guitar prodigy, Angel Vivaldi.

June

22 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

23 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

25 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

26 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

27 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

30 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

July

1 - Dallas, TX - The Rail Club

2 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

6 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

7 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

11 - Lincoln, NE - Burbon Theater

12 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Miramar Theater

14 - Berwyn, IL - Wire

15 - Lansing, MI - Mac’s Bar

16 - Lafayette, IN - North End Pub

17 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

18 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz