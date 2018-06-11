HYVMINE Release "Cliffhanger" Music Video; On Tour With ANGEL VIVALDI
June 11, 2018, 33 minutes ago
Progressive hard rock/metal band Hyvmine have released a video for “Cliffhanger”, the second clip from the band’s debut offering, Earthquake.
Al Joseph (lead vocals, lead guitars) states: "This song is about standing up for who the fuck you are and standing up against opposition. The phrase, 'I’ll just keep you hanging,' eludes to how I personally deal with those who seek to sabotage others. I deal with things head on and that’s just how this video was shot. Much like our first video, I worked with the director to capture those up close and tight shots of the band to bring out that gritty attitude we all bring to the table when playing this song live. We shot in an actual canyon, instead of a studio this time. It turned out exactly how I wanted it. Gritty and dirty, just how we like it. Enjoy!"
Watch below:
The band's first-ever nationwide tour will be this summer, starting June 22nd as direct support to the iconic guitar prodigy, Angel Vivaldi.
June
22 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
23 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
25 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
26 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
27 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
30 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
July
1 - Dallas, TX - The Rail Club
2 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
6 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
7 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
11 - Lincoln, NE - Burbon Theater
12 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Miramar Theater
14 - Berwyn, IL - Wire
15 - Lansing, MI - Mac’s Bar
16 - Lafayette, IN - North End Pub
17 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry
18 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East
20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz