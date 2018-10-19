I AM To Release Hard 2 Kill Album Next Month; Title Track Streaming
I Am, whose music can only be described as "Texas Death", will release their album Hard 2 Kill via new label 1126 Records on November 2nd.
The band has premiered the title track. Listen below.
The band will hit the road next month, playing a handful of record release shows in their native Texas. I Am are also touring with Ingested and Enterprise Earth, through November. They also have over a week's worth of dates booked with Unearth and Fit For an Autopsy.
