ICED EARTH Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of Self-Titled Debut Album; “Written On The Walls" (Remaster 2020) Streaming

In 2020, the legendary self-titled debut of metal giants Iced Earth celebrates its 30th anniversary. Originally released in 1990, “Iced Earth” now returns in a brand-new edition featuring high class remixing and remastering courtesy of Zeuss (Overkill, Queensrÿche etc.), going to be released on December 18 via Century Media Records.

Jon Schaffer comments: “This 30 year old debut classic has been remixed and remastered from the original 2 inch tapes by Zeuss, and it sounds fantastic. It has a modern touch and still retains the dynamics of the original release. This is a big step forward sonically and visually. We’re excited to have our exclusive artwork and blood red vinyl version at icedearthmerch.com.”

Check out the new mix and mastering sound on the first single “Written On The Walls" (Remaster 2020) below.

Iced Earth (30th Anniversary Edition) is available as 180 gram vinyl, limited CD digipak and digital album and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Iced Earth" (Remaster 2020)

"Written On The Walls" (Remaster 2020)

"Colors" (Remaster 2020)

"Curse The Sky" (Remaster 2020)

"Life And Death" (Remaster 2020)

"Solitude" (Remaster 2020)

"Funeral" (Remaster 2020)

"When The Night Falls" (Remaster 2020)

Lineup on this recording):

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm & Lead Guitars, Backing Vocals

Gene Adam - Lead Vocals

Dave Abell - Bass Guitars

Mike McGill - Drums

Randy Shawver - Lead Guitar