ICED EARTH Frontman STU BLOCK Among Vocalists On Upcoming Aflockalypse: Rise Of The Astral Beast Album; "On Steel Wings We Rise" Promo Video Streaming

Aflockalypse: Rise Of The Astral Beast is a fantasy story concept album where power metal and power ballads meet. As the world is threatened by destruction four heroic chickens rise up to fight the Astral Beast, an other worldly dragon hellbent on their annihilation. Experience our heroes' fight to save both their planet and the lives of those around them.

The project was created by Chase Grozdina and David Fleig, two indie game developers and story tellers. The characters originated from a un-announced game project and it was quickly clear the band needed to tell their own story. Teaming up with the musical powerhouse that is Todd Bryanton the momentum was set to bring the world of Aflockalypse to the center stage. They brought in several talented people to aid in their quest, including veteran metal vocalist Stu Block (Iced Earth, ex-Into Eternity).

This album is currently in production and is planed to release in summer 2019. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched in an effort to raise funds and awareness of the project, which will end by March 21st.

Check out a promo video for "On Steel Wings We Rise", featuring Stu Block, below: