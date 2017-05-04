Iceland's NARTHRAAL Release New Single "Death Of The Undying"; Official Video Available

Icelandic death metal machine Narthraal will release their new album, Screaming From The Grave, on May 26th via Inverse Records. The first single "Death Of The Undying" can be heard on Spotify here. Check out the video below.

Vocalist/bassist Viktor comments the album and single: "Screaming From The Grave focuses more or less on human greed and how it is consuming the world and destroying it, the evil of organized religion and of course, gore, death and zombies. Death of the undying revolves around religion and how more and more people are slowly becoming enlightened."

Tracklist:

"Death Of The Undying"

"Screaming From The Grave"

"Million Graves To Fill"

"Worldwide Destruction"

"Envy"

"Descent Into Darkness"

"Blood Path"

"Symbols Of Hate"

"Feed The Pig"

"Dismember The Entombed"

Line-up:

Vocals/Bass: Viktor Penalver

Rhythm Guitar: Antonio Aguilar

Lead Guitar: Birkir Karason

Drums: Jónas Haux