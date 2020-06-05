ILLDISPOSED – Early Releases Available Digitally
June 5, 2020, an hour ago
Danish death metal outfit Illdisposed has made a few of their early releases available digitally again.
The following releases are available to stream and/or download on various streaming platforms and download stores as of today:
-1994’s Four Depressive Seasons
-1994’s Return From Tomorrow (Attitudes And Long Term Adjustment Of Patients Surviving Cardiac Arrest)
-1995’s Helvede (Music Defining Hatred 1992-1995)
-1995’s Submit
-1997’s There Is Something Rotten…In The State Of Denmark
-2000’s Retro
-2001’s Kokaiinum