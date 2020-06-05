ILLDISPOSED – Early Releases Available Digitally

Danish death metal outfit Illdisposed has made a few of their early releases available digitally again.

The following releases are available to stream and/or download on various streaming platforms and download stores as of today:

-1994’s Four Depressive Seasons

-1994’s Return From Tomorrow (Attitudes And Long Term Adjustment Of Patients Surviving Cardiac Arrest)

-1995’s Helvede (Music Defining Hatred 1992-1995)

-1995’s Submit

-1997’s There Is Something Rotten…In The State Of Denmark

-2000’s Retro

-2001’s Kokaiinum