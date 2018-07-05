IMMOLATION Premier "When The Jackals Come" Music Video

Immolation is a name long synonymous with the extreme music scene, delivering some of the most unique and creatively dark death metal the underground has witnessed over the past 30 years. With the release of Atonement last year, Immolation proved once again that they are one band that does not look back, continuing to push the limits and remaining a vibrant force for the future of a genre they helped define.

Today, the New York death metal giants have released a music video for the track "When The Jackals Come". Taken from the critically acclaimed release Atonement, the clip was directed by none other than the band's very own guitarist, Robert Vigna.

Commented the band: "We are excited to release this new video to the fans! This is one of our favorite songs off the Atonement record. The song itself has a very dark vibe, so we aimed to make the video as best a representation of it as we could. We hope everyone enjoys it! 'Their war is already won… your world will end, when the jackals come'."

Immolation is:

Ross Dolan - bass/vocals

Robert Vigna - guitar

Steve Shalaty - drums

Alex Bouks - guitar