IMONOLITH Chronicles: Episode 1 - Guitar String Roadside Repair (Video)

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with the following update:

"Imonolith has been a band since March 2018. Lots has happened since then and fortunately we've collected hours upon hours of random band video footage over the years. With that footage we present to you - Imonolith Chronicles. Expect the expected and the unexpected...

For our debut episode we thought we would give you all a little of the unexpected that can happen in this band. During the recording of our debut album, State Of Being, we traveled back and forth to The Beatlab Studio in Langley, BC, Canada to record vocals, guitars and bass. Beav and Jon ran into a little problem driving to the studio one day. Watch and see how they took care of it!"

The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video: