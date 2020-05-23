IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN's Live Feed Fridays: Episode 6 - DEVIN TOWSEND PROJECT's "Ziltoidian Empire" In Montreal 2014 (Video)

Imonolith / ex-Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan van Poederooyen has posted Episode 6 of his Live Feed Fridays - Episode 6. This time it's DTP's "Ziltoidian Empire" live in Montreal, Quebec at Club Soda in 2014.

Ryan: "This song has a lot of twists and turns in it. A lot of odd time signatures, double bass and creative drum fills. Some of the reasons I chose this performance:

- I always enjoyed playing this song live because it had a lot of fun drumming and was challenging to play. If I were to mess up in one of the time signature parts, everything could turn into a train wreck... so it was a good challenge.

- We played in Montreal, Quebec at this venue called Club Soda. I love playing there and Montreal Fans are always loud and proud!

- You'll see in this video that Beav and I always had fun live, making faces at each other. We always kept it fun live.

- You'll also see at one point of the video Devin comes up and makes these faces while he's playing, I started laughing and 'altered' the drum part I was playing because I was laughing at Dev. Haha. I gave my drum tech a little smirk after it happened too. You can see it all in the video. Good times were always had in the DTP!"