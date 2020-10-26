IMONOLITH Singer JON HOWARD Posts Vocal Cover Of NINE INCH NAILS' "We're In This Together" (Video)

Canadian bashers Imonolith have posted the second episode of their online series, Behind The Vocals, which gives fans the opportunity to hear what singer Jon Howard sounds like in the raw. No editing, all one take, straight up singing. Here's what Jon had to say about this episode:

"Cover song, Nine Inch Nails, camera vocal audio. We recorded this homemade demo for shits and giggles earlier this year. I decided the world needs to hear our version of this song, and I also really felt the need to sing it again. Enjoy."

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video: