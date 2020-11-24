IN THIS MOMENT, BODY COUNT, POWER TRIP, OZZY OSBOURNE Producer ANDREW WATT Among Nominees For 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, January 31 on CBS, and the nominations for the 83 categories have just been announced.

Nominated in the "Best Metal Performance" category (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) are:

Body Count - "Bum-Rush"

Code Orange - "Underneath"

In This Moment - "The In-Between"

Poppy - "Bloodmoney"

Power Trip - "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" - Live

Elsewhere, Andrew Watt is nominated in the "Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical​" category for his work with Ozzy Osbourne on "Ordinary Man" (Feat. Elton John), and "Under The Graveyard", as well as Post Malone's "Take What You Want" (Feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott).

And, ZZ Top's That Little Ol' Band From Texas is up for "Best Music Film" with nods to Sam Dunn (video director) and Scot McFadye (video producer).

(In This Moment photo - Jeremy Saffer)