INDESTRUCTIBLE NOISE COMMAND Release “Identifier” Animation Video

Indestructible Noise Command (I.N.C.) have released a new animation video for “Identifier”, the track is taken from their new album Terrible Things, which was released on March 8th, 2019. It's Indestructible Noise Command’s first album in five years as it is the follow-up to 2014’s Black Hearse Serenade.

Erik Barath explains: “The song ‘Identifier’ is actually a bit political. Based on the insanity and total meltdown by a large segment of the population after the 2016 elections and I was thinking about making a video based on that but then thought, people are really sick of politics. This was around the same time I saw the movie Bird Box with Sandra Bullock on Netflix and I thought, what a stupid fucking movie. I can’t even take a piss in the middle of the night without bumping into five or six things along the way in the dark. So I figured let’s make a video based on the movie, but the thing that no one can look is Dennis, our vocalist. It’s fun and playful like the song so it all worked out in the end.

“As for the making of the video, I hooked up with a 22 year old Ukrainian from Kiev named Vlad Naboka. He really wanted to make the video and hand drew the art himself, did it all by himself. Vlad doesn’t have a studio he works for, just a cool dude who has a passion. Did a pretty great job I think!”

