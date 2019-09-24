INFERNO Joins Debemur Morti Productions

Debemur Morti Productions has announced the signing of Czech Republic-based black metal unit Inferno.

Forged in 1995 and adhering to extreme currents of black metal devilry for five albums and numerous splits, Inferno shook the underground with two daring albums of sinister surrealism, 2013's Omniabsence Filled By His Greatness and 2017's Gnosis Kardias (Of Transcension And Involution). Following their latest release Zos Vel Thagirion, a split shared with Greek draconian entity Devathorn, the band is currently focusing their efforts on completing their upcoming full-length opus, Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity.

Issues the band, "Pushing all aspects of the band to the next level has been an underlying current of thought within Inferno for almost a decade now. Signing to Debemur Morti, a label with vision and qualities few can match, feels like a logical step in many ways since the toil on our next album brought us into truly strange realms."

The tracking of Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity will commence in the early months of 2020 at Prague-based KSV Studios. Stephen Lockhart will handle mixing and mastering duties at Studio Emissary. In the subsequent months, Inferno will storm concert stages with a revised setlist and renewed vigour.

Masterfully amalgamating cavernous black metal occultism with sinister psychedelia, Inferno represents a high watermark for modern black metal; a refreshingly diabolical entity that retains its roots yet continues to push boundaries and explore new depths in a genre which often falls victim to stagnation.

Stand by for more info on Inferno's Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity to be unveiled in the coming months.