INGLORIOUS Drummer PHIL BEAVER On Line-Up Changes - "It's A Rock Band; There's Egos And People Have Different Opinions"

Frontiers Music Srl released Ride To Nowhere, the third studio album by Inglorious, on January 25th. Following is an excerpt from an interview with drummer Phil Beaver conducted by Metal Express Radio.

Q: Did you feel that there was a problem during the making of the record?

Phil: "Absolutely yes. It`s a rock band, there`s egos and people have different opinions about stuff. Everyone has their own things going on in their personal lives and it was just one of those things. People wanted to move on and do something different."

Q: Nathan (James / vocals) has been in the firing line somewhat since then. How has that been for you, being an original member, seeing your friend and singer subject to such abuse?

Phil: "I just tried to stay out of it really. It wasn`t really my thing. Nathan comes out and says what he says and you`ve got to take it on the chin. We all say silly things at times and what is done is done. Hopefully it`s all blown over now and we can move forward as a band."

Q: Moving onto more positive things. How did Danny De La Cruz, Vinnie Colla and Dan Stevens end up in Inglorious?

Phil: "I`ve known Danny for quite a few years. He`s only 19 now but he`s been tech-ing for us for the last few tours. We`ve always known that he`s an incredible guitar player. It`s kind of nice that this has given him the chance to step into the limelight. He has some pretty big shoes to fill but he`s the Cinderella of Rock, the shoes fit."

A music video for the album track "I Don't Know You" is available for streaming below.

In amongst their touring commitments, Inglorious spent 2018 writing and recording their third studio album, Ride To Nowhere. A much darker, more reflective album than their previous releases, the new songs further hone the Inglorious sound - the pulsating rhythms, driving guitars and infectious vocal melodies.

“This album is different in many ways. The songs came about very quickly. As with all our songs we start with a riff, and this time having new guitarist Drew added a new and heavier feel to a couple of songs. We wrote the basics mostly together all in one room on acoustic guitars and then I went away and crafted the stories I wanted to tell. For me this album is very personal. I am for the first time writing about a lot of my feelings, relationships and losses...” - Nathan James

“On this album I feel that the songs are a true reflection of what we’ve been through over the past few years - both as a band and as individuals. You’ve got the highs, the lows and lessons learned along the way. The making of this album was at a time when we all had our own personal situations and changes to deal with. I feel that this definitely comes through on the recordings and particularly songs like ‘Tomorrow’, ‘Where Are You Now?’ and ‘Glory Days”. - Colin Parkinson

The recording of Ride To Nowhere involves for the first time new guitarist Drew Lowe, who says, “The album is the next step for the band in maturity. Being that it's my first, I wasn't sure what to expect, but as soon as we started we knew what type of record was coming. Hopefully the fans will love it as they follow us on the musical journey.”

From the body blow riffs of the first single “Where Are You Now?”, to the beautiful melodies and bluesy overtones of “I Don’t Know You,” from the assault of “Freak Show” to the acoustic ballad “Glory Days”, Ride To Nowhere is an absolute gem of an album, showing not only all the influences from iconic rock albums of the 70’s, but also offering the band’s own sound and interpretation. As with Inglorious “II”, the album was mixed by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith).

“There’s a lot of variety on this album, more so than the previous ones and that I really like. Sonically I think it sounds more fresh, contemporary in a sense and that goes for a bunch of songs on the album as well. Just the singles alone are different than how we’ve sounded in the past, but still have the Inglorious feel and vibe! Lastly I also think that musically it’s better than the previous albums, everyone plays very tasteful, soulful and collectively I feel that it’s perfect!” - Andreas Eriksson

“We’re all really happy with the way the new record sounds and look forward to seeing how the fans receive it. I personally can’t wait to play the new material live on the road!”- Phil Beaver

The album will be released on CD, Limited Edition Box Set (CD + T-shirt “L" size), Vinyl, Limited Edition Crystal Vinyl - exclusive to Frontiers online shop, Limited Edition White Vinyl - exclusive to the Inglorious online shop.

All vinyls are gatefold sleeve.

Tracklisting:

"Where Are You Now?"

"Freak Show"

"Never Alone"

"Tomorrow"

"Queen"

"Liar"

"Time To Go"

"I Don’t Know You"

"While She Sleeps"

"Ride To Nowhere"

"Glory Days"

"I Don’t Know You" video:

"Ride To Nowhere":

"Where Are You Now?" video: