INNERSPHERE Announce New Album And Single Release

Melodic death metal quartet Innersphere have announced a new album OMFALOS coming out in February 2021 under Slovak Metal Army. First single, “The Darkest Hour”, is streaming below.

“I think we had a pretty cool time in the gap between last album Amnesia and upcoming Omfalos. After releasing Amnesia in April 2018 we played a lot which kept us pretty busy and also focused on music. The first songs on the new album were written in autumn 2018 and the creation continued later then. We decided to record Omfalos at The Barn Studio with Dan Friml (Mean Messiah), who also made mix, master and worked with us as a producer. He did a great job with our album and I am glad we decided to do this recording with him - the studio works took place in May 2020.

“We didn’t push the thing, didn’t hurry and it was really worth it. The outcome - master and whole sound is just perfect. I think we wrote pretty strong material too and I’m looking forward to the release of the album… Behind the artwork stands two people - Martina Samkova as author of the main themes and of all hand drawn stuff and Tomáš ‘Chymus’ Hanzl (Antigod, ex-Isacaarum) who made the digital finish and united the whole graphic into one piece of art. We also made a label change - this time, we will have the album released bySlovak Metal Army label, which is based in Slovakia, and we already cooperated together and found ourselves on the same wave, which is good and I find this very important.” - Mira Litomericky, Innersphere’s frontman.