INVIDIA To Embark On Screaming Black Curse Tour With ALL HAIL THE YETI, BROKEN RAIL
April 6, 2017, 2 hours ago
Invidia, featuring members of Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment and Skinlab, will be joining hardcore-metal band All Hail The Yeti on their Screaming Black Curse tour with supporting act Broken Rail. The tour will kick off on May 17th in Los Angeles, CA at the infamous Whisky A Go Go; the complete routing is listed below,
Bassist Matt Snell said: "Invidia is beyond thrilled to hit the road with our friends in the mighty All Hail The Yeti! We're excited to see our Invidian nation again as we roll through the US. Come out and have a night you won't forget!"
Screaming Black Curse Tour Dates:
May
17 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline
19 - Kingsburg, CA - Bullfrogs
22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
24 – Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes
25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley
28 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club
30 - Dallas, TX - The Rail Club
June
2 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House
3 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room
4 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
Invidia have released a video for the single “Feed The Fire”, featured on the band’s debut album, As The Sun Sleeps, available now via SPV. The clip can be found below.
As The Sun Sleeps was produced by Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head). Album artwork and tracklisting below.
Tracklisting:
“Now Or Never”
“Making My Amends”
“Feed The Fire”
“Rotten”
“Marching Dead”
“Smell The Kill”
“Til Death”
“Step Up”
“Truth In The Sky”
“The Other Side”
“As The Sun Sleeps”
“Feed The Fire” video:
Invidia lineup:
Matt Snell (Five Finger Death Punch) - Bass
Travis Johnson (In This Moment) - Vocals
Brian Jackson (Skinlab) - Guitar
Darren Badorine - Drums
Marcos Medina (Skinlab) - Guitar