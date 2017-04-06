INVIDIA To Embark On Screaming Black Curse Tour With ALL HAIL THE YETI, BROKEN RAIL

Invidia, featuring members of Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment and Skinlab, will be joining hardcore-metal band All Hail The Yeti on their Screaming Black Curse tour with supporting act Broken Rail. The tour will kick off on May 17th in Los Angeles, CA at the infamous Whisky A Go Go; the complete routing is listed below,



Bassist Matt Snell said: "Invidia is beyond thrilled to hit the road with our friends in the mighty All Hail The Yeti! We're excited to see our Invidian nation again as we roll through the US. Come out and have a night you won't forget!"

Screaming Black Curse Tour Dates:

May

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline

19 - Kingsburg, CA - Bullfrogs

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 – Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes

25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

28 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club

30 - Dallas, TX - The Rail Club

June

2 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House

3 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

4 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

Invidia have released a video for the single “Feed The Fire”, featured on the band’s debut album, As The Sun Sleeps, available now via SPV. The clip can be found below.

As The Sun Sleeps was produced by Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head). Album artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“Now Or Never”

“Making My Amends”

“Feed The Fire”

“Rotten”

“Marching Dead”

“Smell The Kill”

“Til Death”

“Step Up”

“Truth In The Sky”

“The Other Side”

“As The Sun Sleeps”

“Feed The Fire” video:

Invidia lineup:

Matt Snell (Five Finger Death Punch) - Bass

Travis Johnson (In This Moment) - Vocals

Brian Jackson (Skinlab) - Guitar

Darren Badorine - Drums

Marcos Medina (Skinlab) - Guitar