IRIST Discuss "Severed" Track In New Debut Album Trailer

May 7, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal irist

Southern metal band, Irist, recently released their debut album, Order Of The Mind, via Nuclear Blast. In this new trailer, the band discuss the song "Severed":

Order your copy of Order Of The Mind here.

Order Of The Mind tracklisting:

"Eons"
"Burning Sage"
"Severed"
"Creation"
"Dead Prayers"
"Insurrection"
"Order Of The Mind"
"Harvester"
"The Well"
"Nerve"

"Creation" video:

"Severed” visualizer:

"Burning Sage” video:

(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)



