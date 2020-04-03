IRIST Releases Next Two Installments Of The Making Of Order Of The Mind
April 3, 2020, 15 minutes ago
On the heels of their record release last Friday, Irist have released the next two installments of their “The Making of Order of the Mind” docu-series, in which they discuss the process of demoing, tracking and expectations and crafting the music for the new record. Irist is giving an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the album’s creation in riveting segments that will be rolled out over the next few weeks.
Check out the first two parts of the docu-series below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Order your copy of Order Of The Mind here.
Order Of The Mind tracklisting:
“Eons“
“Burning Sage“
“Severed“
“Creation“
“Dead Prayers“
“Insurrection“
“Order Of The Mind“
“Harvester“
“The Well“
“Nerve"
"Creation" video:
“Severed” visualizer:
“Burning Sage” video:
Meet the band below:
(Photo - Susy Irais Reyes)