IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS Talks Legacy Of The Beast Tour, Possibility Of Retirement - "We Feel That We Definitely Still Are Pulling Our Weight; We're Doing Well"

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris recently guested on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, discussing the stage production for their Legacy Of The Beast Tour, and the possibility of the band's retirement at some point.

Iron Maiden kicked off their career-spanning 2019 Legacy Of The Beast tour on Thursday, July 18, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

"We're back on the road!," says the band, introducing this official tour launch video:

For the setlist and fan-filmed video from the performance, head here.

Find the band's complete live itinerary and ticket links here.