IRON MAIDEN Release Official Video Recap Of Last Night's 2019 Legacy Of The Beast Tour Launch

Iron Maiden kicked off their career-spanning 2019 Legacy Of The Beast tour last night, Thursday, July 18, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

"We're back on the road!," says the band, introducing this official tour launch video:

The tour lands in Atlanta, GA at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday night, July 20. Find the band's complete live itinerary and ticket links here.