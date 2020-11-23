IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer - The Collection Box 2 Will Invade Canada Next Year

Ontario, Canada - it's coming in Spring 2021. The Limited Edition brand new Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Collection Box 2.

If you reside in Ontario, sign up now at this location, to be the first who gets informed about where to buy this popular collector's item!

The Limited Edition Trooper Collection 2 Box contains two bottles each of:

Trooper 666 - 6.6% Charged with even more flavour and more alcohol, but brewed to the same great recipe of the original Trooper.

Trooper Red ‘N’ Black – 6.0% A blend of chocolate and crystal malt gives this full bodied beer a roasted malt and caramel backbone. The Robinsons’ yeast provides hints of both liquorice and honey to create a delicious warming brew.

Trooper Hallowed – 6.0% - A hybrid beer inspired by Belgium and brewed in England. The Belgian style yeast combines with Noble hops to deliver a complete palate of subtle banana with a plum finish.

Trooper Sun And Steel – 4.8% - A double-fermented pilsner infused with saké to produce a crisp refreshing taste with a flash of fruit.

Trooper IPA - 4.3% - Marries together familiar American hoppy flavours with a fundamentally British backbone.

Trooper Fear Of The Dark - 4.5% - English dark roasted chocolate stout that is full bodied and rich in flavour.

For more details visit Iron Maiden Beer Canada on Facebook.